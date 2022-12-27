MVA’s unique protest against ruling govt using taal

Nagpur: Members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance staged a unique protest against the Shinde-led government.

The MLAs of the MVA alliance sang Marathi folk songs and used a musical instrument called manjira or ‘taal’ and called out names of ministers alleging corruption in the government. The opposition has been staging protests every day since the Winter session commenced in Nagpur alleging suppression of their voices in the house and suspending NCP leader Jayant Patil for the rest of the session.

Not just this, all eyes are now focused on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is expected to table the border issue today and the assembly is all set to pass the resolution in today’s session.

