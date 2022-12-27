Bill to bring Chief Minister under Lokayukta ambit tabled in Assembly

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Lokayukta Bill 2022 which aims to bring the Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers under the ambit of the anti-corruption ombudsman, was tabled in the Assembly on Monday. As per the draft bill, prior approval of the Assembly has to be obtained and the motion has to be placed before the immediate session of the House before initiating any inquiry against the Chief Minister.

Such motion shall be passed by not less than two-thirds of the total members of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the draft bill stated. The draft bill also held that the Lokayukta shall not inquire into any matter involving any allegation of corruption against the Chief Minister if it relates to internal security or public order in the State.

Advertisement

“Any such inquiry shall be held in-camera and if the Lokayukta comes to the conclusion that the complaint deserves to be dismissed, the records of the inquiry shall not be published or made available to anyone,” the draft Bill states.

On the appointment of the ombudsman, the draft law states the Lokayukta shall consist of a chairperson who is or has been the Chief Justice of the High Court, a judge of the Supreme Court, or a judge of the Bombay High Court. “Such number of members, not exceeding four out of whom, two shall be judicial members,” it said.

The selection committee for the appointment of members and the chairperson will comprise the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Chairperson of the Legislative Council, the Leaders of Opposition in the Assembly and Council and the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court or a judge nominated by the Chief Justice.

“No appointment of the chairperson or a member shall be invalid merely by reason of any vacancy in the selection committee,” the draft Bill said.

Notably, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced that the State will have a Lokayukta law on the lines of the Centre’s Lokpal law.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement