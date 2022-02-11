MVA minister Bachhu Kadu sentenced to two-month rigorous imprisonment

Found guilty of hiding information in election affidavit

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra received a jolt when its minister of state for education and women and child welfare Bachhu Kadu was sentenced to two-month rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹25,000 for hiding information in the election affidavit.

Responding to an election petition, the judicial magistrate first class at Chandrubazar in Amravati district, SC Wadikar, found Kadu guilty of hiding information about the ownership of a flat in Mumbai in his affidavit filed for 2014 assembly elections. Kadu won as an independent from Achalpur assembly constituency in Amravati in 2014 and also in 2019.

The BJP councillor from Chandurbazar municipality, Gopal Tirmare, lodged a complaint in 2017 at Chandrubazar against Kadu about hiding the information in his election affidavit.

Meanwhile, Kadu said that he welcomed the decision even as he considered it wrong. He said that he would appeal the decision in a higher court.