Valentine’s Dog Pool Party on Feb 13

Nagpur: Dobby-the-Chef in collaboration with Smash and Splash is hosting their annual event – Valentine’s Dog Pool Party on this Sunday, 13th Feb from 11 am onwards at the Smash and Splash gaming zone, above Lotus Electronics, Opp Empress city Nagpur.

This unique and much awaited event of Central India aims to help dog parents and dog lovers socialise and have fun with their four legged friends.

The main attractions of this event will be indoor dog pool, games for dogs, fresh food & cupcakes for dogs, basic training session by vets and dog trainers, shopping stalls for people and dog adoption camp.

DobbyTheChef, an IIM Nagpur incubated start up, is a cloud café for pets, known especially for its nutritious food and droolicious dog cakes in central India.

Smash and Splash is a games cafe and fun studio with a temperature controlled indoor swimming pool.

For registration for the dog pool party one can contact Dhanashree 8830141386 or Mytri 7770019261