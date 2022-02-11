Covid-19: Fresh cases fall under 500 in Nagpur, active cases 7,955

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Friday reported 449 fresh cases and nine deaths attributed to the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). In the last 24-hours, 2,085 persons recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of total cases, 214 cases and two deaths were reported from Nagpur city while 213 cases and two deaths cropped up in Nagpur rural. Total 22 cases and five deaths were reported from outside the district.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 5,75,165 and the number of deaths rose to 10,319. The sum of 5,56,891 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district improved to 96.82% while active cases dropped to 7,955.