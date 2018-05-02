MVA holds crucial meeting to counter BJP offensive

Nagpur: Rattled by the Opposition offensive from the day one of Winter Session, the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress held a crucial meeting at Sena office in city. The meeting was attended Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, MP Sanjay Raut, all sic Ministers and some legislators.

The talking point in the meeting was that the BJP is still craving and making efforts to form government, according to sources.

Even though media was kept away from the meeting, the reports said the Chief Minister stressed unity among all legislators of the three parties. Thackeray reportedly claimed that the Opposition party is trying to contact legislators of the ruling parties and see fall of MVA Government. “The Opposition is trying hard to dislodge the government. But we have to ensure that this government runs for its full five-year term.

The top leaders of the three parties are with government. You all should go to your respective constituencies and remain in touch with people after the Winter Session. We are capable to handle Opposition in both Houses of Legislature. The aim of the MVA constituents should be ensure allround development of State. All three parties should work together,” Thackeray stressed.