CM Thackeray likens police action on Jamia students with Jallianwala Bagh firing

Youth are like a bomb. Government should not ignite it, said Thackeray

Nagpur: Condemning the police action on students of Jamia Millia University students during protest against Citizenship Amendment Act, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the incident reminded him of Jallianwala Bagh, one of the single worst massacres during India’s independence movement.

While talking to reporters outside the Vidhan Bhawan on the sidelines of Winter Session being held in Nagpur, Thackeray claimed that an “atmosphere of fear” was being created in the society with such actions. “There is a deliberate attempt to create an atmosphere of unrest in society. The way police opened fire on students by forcefully entering the compound, it appeared like the Jallianwala Bagh massacre,” said Thackeray.,

Thackeray further said, “The youth are like a bomb which should not be triggered. It is my humble request to the Prime Minister,” the Maharashtra CM said and added that Maharashtra is peaceful so far, as far as protests against the Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens are concerned.

“In a country or a state where the youth are angry, there cannot be peace. The youth are our strength. We will soon be the country with the highest number of youth. Youth power is a bomb and I request the government not to ignite it,” the Chief Minister added, joining the chorus against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which makes it easier for non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to become Indian citizens.

On Sunday evening, a protest march by students at the Jamia University descended into violence and chaos after a mob clashed with the police. The police later barged into the Jamia campus and rounded up students. The police are accused of assaulting students with sticks and using tear gas shells, leaving many injured. Students were also arrested and released hours later. Students have disassociated themselves from the mobs that burnt buses and clashed with the police.

In an incident that has horrified generations of Indians, hundreds of unarmed people gathered for a discourse at the Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab’s Amritsar were killed in 1919 when troops led by British officer General Reginald Dyer shut all exits and opened fire at the trapped crowds.