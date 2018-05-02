Swedish King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia visited the Governor

Mumbai: Swedish King Carl Gustaf (XVI) and Queen Silvia visited the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thakare, Smt. Rashmi Thakare, Minister Subhash Desai, Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, Businessman Kumar Manglam Bila, Ashok Hinduja, Sanjiv Bajaj and Ambassador of India to Sweden Smt. Monika Mohta were present at the time.

Discussions were made to strengthen cultural, industrial and social ties between both countries. Minister Subhash Desai and Chief Secretary Shri. Mehta gave the information about industrial situations in the state. An informal discussion was also held with present industrialists.