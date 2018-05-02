Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Mutilated body of woman found floating in Khairlanji Lake

    Nagpur: Mutilated body of an unidentified woman (aged between 50 and 60) was found flaating in Khairlanji Lake on Friday. Some locals who had visited the lake called the police control room on seeing the woman’s body. The cops subsequently fished out the body and sent it for the autopsy.

    The body has initials ‘Babybai’ written on the hand. It is the only clue so far rural police have. In the meantime, cops have registered a case of murder and started scanning the missing persons complaints from all the nearby police stations for the leads over the deceased’s identity and other details.

