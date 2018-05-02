Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Woman robbed of cash while travelling in auto in Lakadganj

    Nagpur: A middle-aged woman was robbed of cash Rs 35,800 by two co-passengers while travelling in an auto in Lakadganj police area on Thursday afternoon. A search for the two con women has been launched by police.

    A resident of Mudliar Square, Shantinagar, Sheela Umashankar Akhre (50), along with her daughter, boarded an auto at HB Town Pardi Naka for going towards Harihar Mandir around 2 pm on Thursday.

    The accused two women passengers, aged 50-60 years, were already seated in the auto. During the travel, the two con women diverted attention of Sheela and removed Rs 35,800 cash from her cloth bag slyly. The accused women deboarded the auto midway and vanished from the scene.

    Lakadganj API Vilas Patil, acting of Sheela’s complaint, registered a case against the two unidentified accused women under Section 379 of the IPC and searching for them.

