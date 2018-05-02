Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Oct 31st, 2020

    Lockdown in Nagpur extended till Nov end with no change

    Nagpur: The Covid-19 induced lockdown in Nagpur has been extended till the end of November aligning it with State Government declaration. Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Friday issued a notification about extending the lockdown. No changes have been made in any of the directives for city specific by Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B who has adhered to the State line in continuing with easing of restrictions in the lockdown.

    Since June the stringent lockdown restrictions are being relaxed in a calibrated manner to balance economic activities and to ensure there is no major spurt in COVID-19 infection. Though most of the sectors have been permitted to restart their activities, some grey areas still remain in directives from local authorities. There is no specific mention about permitting indoor sports activities and hence some confusion still remains about the same in the minds of those in the field.

    Barring the mention about restarting the gym the phase-wise opening of lockdown under ‘Mission Begin Again’ had not touched on the indoor sports activities. In a broader way the outdoor sports activities were allowed since last one month providing breather to sportspersons who were finding it hard to remain fit.

    The NMC notification said that all the activities that have so far been permitted by the State Government would continue to function as it is. At present the epidemic is under control as the number of persons testing positive has declined significantly. Also on positive note the fatalities due to COVID-19 infection too is in single digit.

    However, authorities are still wary about the second wave and hence continuously advising people not to let down their guard. For civic officials the ensuing Diwali season and increasing crowds in city markets is giving jitters. Since infection spread has reduced people are taking quite a liberty and even risking moving without a mask. Though people might have shed their inhibitions and moved about in a carefree manner it may complicate the matters in the immediate future as concerns about a second wave of infection have arisen in other parts of the country.

