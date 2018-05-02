Murderous attack on youth over rash driving in Kamptee, 3 arrested

Nagpur: Kamptee police have arrested three youths for allegedly launching a deadly assault on a 25-year-old man with sharp edged weapons on Monday night, following a tiff over rash driving. The victim Mohammad Sagir Mohammad Shakil Qureshi was reportedly trying to intervene in his cousin’s brawl with the accused trio, when they launched murderous attack on him.

Police sources said complainant Mohammad Faizan Mohammad Irffan Qureshi (20), a resident of Bhaji Mandi, Madan Chowk was riding bike with his cousin brother Salman riding pillion on Monday night. The duo was headed towards Shukrawari Bazar Road and was driving rashly, when they intercepted accused Jamaluddian Samshuddin Pathan, near Gouhar Canteen. Owing to erratic driving, the duo reportedly dashed Pathan’s bike. Following which Pathan (29), a resident of Tambakhu Oli hurled abuses at the duo.

Soon the heated argument turned into fight, where Pathan manhandled the duo. It is when victim Sagir came to intervene into the matter. However, in the rage of anger accused Pathan along with his accomplices Sahu alias Sahuuddin Samdhuddin Pathan (40) and Ajju alias Azaruddin Samshaddin Pathan (27) whipped out sharp edge weapons and started attacking Sagir.

Based on the complaint lodged by Faizan, Kamptee police have booked the accused trio under Sections 324, 307, 34 of the IPC and placed them under arrest.