Murder witness threatened by accused released on bail in Nagpur

Woman claims murder accused visited her home, abused and threatened to kill her over court testimony; fresh case registered by Imamwada Police

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Nagpur: A 50-year-old woman from the Imamwada area allegedly faced intimidation and death threats from an accused in her husband’s murder case after he was released on bail. Following her complaint, Imamwada Police have registered a fresh case against the accused and initiated further investigation.

According to police sources, the woman’s husband was allegedly murdered in January 2026. The victim’s son had lodged a complaint with the police, naming Kundan Chavan and his associate as the accused in the murder case. Both were subsequently arrested and sent to jail.

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Police said that Kundan Chavan and his co-accused were recently released on bail. On June 18, Chavan allegedly visited the woman’s residence in Imamwada and confronted her over her testimony against him in court.

The accused allegedly expressed anger over her role as a witness in the murder case and threatened her with dire consequences. He is also accused of using abusive language and attempting to intimidate the woman into withdrawing or altering her testimony.

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Fearing for her safety, the woman approached Imamwada Police Station and lodged a formal complaint. Acting swiftly, police registered a fresh offence against the accused under relevant provisions of law pertaining to criminal intimidation and abuse.

Police officials confirmed that the accused has been taken into custody in connection with the new case. Further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the alleged threats and whether any additional legal action is warranted.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over the safety of witnesses in serious criminal cases, particularly when accused persons secure bail while the trial is still pending.

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