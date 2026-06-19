Accused allegedly exploited passenger's trust after sending him to get change for fare; stolen laptop and watch recovered

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Nagpur: A case of breach of trust and theft by an e-rickshaw driver has come to light in the Ganeshpeth area of Nagpur, where a passenger was allegedly duped after leaving his bag inside the vehicle while arranging change for the fare. The accused driver allegedly fled with the bag containing a laptop and an expensive wristwatch but was later traced and arrested by Ganeshpeth Police.

According to police, the incident took place near Ashirwad Talkies under the jurisdiction of Ganeshpeth Police Station. The complainant, Ramanand Mishra, had hired an e-rickshaw from Dhantoli to Ashirwad Talkies.

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Upon reaching the destination, the fare amounted to Rs 30. Mishra handed over a Rs 200 note to the driver, who reportedly claimed that he did not have sufficient change. The driver then asked the passenger to arrange change and assured him that his belongings would remain safe in the vehicle.

Trusting the driver, Mishra left his bag inside the e-rickshaw and went in search of change. The bag reportedly contained a laptop and an expensive company-issued wristwatch.

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However, taking advantage of the situation, the driver allegedly drove away with the bag and the vehicle before the passenger returned. When Mishra came back, he found neither the e-rickshaw nor his belongings at the spot.

After making unsuccessful efforts to locate the driver and recover his belongings, Mishra approached Ganeshpeth Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Acting on the complaint, police launched an investigation using technical surveillance and CCTV footage collected from the area. Based on the clues gathered during the probe, officers identified and tracked down the accused, Namant Dagdu Shahani, and subsequently arrested him.

During the operation, police recovered the stolen laptop bag along with the valuables contained in it. The e-rickshaw allegedly used in the commission of the offence was also seized.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the accused had been involved in similar offences in the past. The timely action by Ganeshpeth Police helped recover the stolen property and bring the accused to justice.

The incident serves as a reminder for commuters to remain cautious about leaving valuable belongings unattended, even for a brief period, while travelling.

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