Murder convict on the run nabbed in C’garh by Nagpur police

Nagpur: A 45-year-old murder convict, Vinod Jagre, was nabbed from Raigarh in Chhattisgarh by Nagpur police after remaining underground for over a year-and-half. Jagre was released from the Nagpur Central Jail in February 2022 for a 45-day special leave during the Covid-19 pandemic. He did not return to the jail after the leave ended.

An offence was registered at the Lakadganj Police Station against Jagre for not reporting back to the jail following a complaint filed by prison authorities. Lakadganj police had started searching for Jagre who was learnt to have sneaked away from the city last year. The cops had started tracing Jagre through a technical surveillance mechanism.

Advertisement

Acting on a tip off, a police team visited Raigad, Chhattisgarh and trapped Jagre a couple of days ago. A resident of Mangalwari, Jagre was convicted by the court in a murder case and was sentenced to life imprisonment. During the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jagre (Prisoner No C/10831) was released from jail on a condition that he would return after 45 days and complete the rest of the sentence. However, Jagre flouted rules by not returning back to jail. Police had registered a case under Section 224 of the Indian Penal Code against him. Cops trapped him at Raigarh and brought him back to the jail.

He was handed over to the jail authorities by the Lakadganj police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement