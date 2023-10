Shyam Karate Academy Karatekas win 6 medals in State Level Tournament

Nagpur: Shyam Karate Academy Karatekas won 6 medals in the recently organized KAM Maharashtra State Sub-Junior Karate Championship 2023, Pune. The event was organized by Karate Association of Maharashtra (KAM) in which 2 players — Devansh Attaragade in 10 years kata event and Mansi Hirudkar in 13 year-52 kg kumite event — of Shyam Karate Academy have been selected for KIO all India sub junior Karate championships 2023 to be held at New Delhi.

The Karatekas were guided and motivated by Sensei Sanjay Ingole, Director and Chief Instructor of NSKA India.

All the winning players gave the credit of their success to the Director of Shyam Karate Academy, Sensei Shyamsunder Verma and Head Coach Sensei Roshani Chavan, branch Instructor Sempei Rushabh Gharde and their parents.

Results:

Devansh Attaragade won Gold Medal in Kata event (10 year) and bronze medal in kumite, Mansi Hirudkar won Gold Medal in Kumite event (13 yrs-52kg), Shlok Fating won bronze in Kata event (8 years), Shubhankar Dhal won silver medal in kumite event (11 years +45kg), Ayush Gupta won bronze medal in kata event (12years).

