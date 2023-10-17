Mini truck knocks man dead in Wadi, Nagpur

Nagpur: A senior citizen was killed after he was knocked down by a mini truck coming from the wrong side in the Wadi area on Sunday. Fearing public wrath, the driver ran away leaving his ‘killer’ vehicle at the spot.

Identified as Sangamlal Ramsukh Pande (69), the deceased was a resident of Plot No 15, Bawne Layout, Shiv Shakti Nagar, Dattawadi. Pande was going to the Ordnance Factory Colony from Dattawadi on a motorcycle (MH-40/AJ-6584) around 7.15 pm on Sunday. Suddenly, a rashly-driven Tata mini truck (MH-35/0972) coming from the wrong side hit Pande injuring him seriously. The truck then hit a car (MH31/EU-3044) heading towards Wadi. The mini truck driver fled the spot fearing an angry reaction by the public. Pande was rushed to Wockhardt Hospital but on the way, he succumbed to his injuries.

Advertisement

Following a complaint lodged by Atul (43), son of the deceased, Wadi Police registered a case under Sections 279, 304 (A) of the IPC, read with Sections 134, 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act, and launched a search for the mini truck driver.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement