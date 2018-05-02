Murder accused stoned to death in Jaripatka

Nagpur: A notorious criminal of Jaripatka was brutally killed here on Wednesday night. The deceased Sagar alias Gulam Vasudev Jadhav (40) had called the accused Jitendra Anil Patil as ‘police informer’.

Irked over this, Patil attacked Jadhav with a heavy stone and killed him behind Ambedkar Hospital in Jaripatka.

Jadhav had several serious offences registered against him including murder and he was also externed from the city in the past. Following the incident, the cops have rounded up the accused Patil and launched a thorough probe into the matter.