Whatsapp, other social media checkmating online companies successfully: CAIT

No demand for Chinese companies, shoppers footfall in markets in full swing

Nagpur: In order to promote Indian goods and boycott of Chinese goods and to ensure celebration of this Diwali as Hindustani Diwali, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has used the traditional “Jugaad” technology of India as its weapon to challenge unethical business practices of big e-commerce players and has adopted an innovative way to make the campaigns of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call of Vocal on Local and Atmanirbhar Bharat at the ground level.

And this Jugaad technology is nothing but optimum usage of Whatsapp and other social media avenues where not only the merchants but several other thousands of people are selling their goods directly to consumers. This innovative way of doing business developed by CAIT has made social media as another strong method of doing business in India.

CAIT National President B. C. Bhartia and National Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that as CAIT is all set to launch its e-commerce portal “Bharatmarket” next month. The CAIT, keeping in mind the festive sales of Diwali and with a view to capture majority of festive business by the traders, has developed the idea of usage of Whatsapp and other social media as an innovative and powerful tool for the traders. Accordingly in the month of August, 2020, the CAIT advised Trade Associations across country to educate the traders about making a powerpoint presentation of their goods and send it through WhatsApp and other social media platforms to their customers, known people as also using whatsapp groups of residential societies, residential colonies etc and take online orders and deliver the same through employees of their shops. This idea of CAIT was well accepted across the country and now not only the traders but household ladies, women entrepreneurs, self employed people and others are conducting business activities and gaining revenue through this new format where there is no investments.

The CAIT has also added craftsmen, artisans, handicraft artisans and people of poor strata in almost all states of the country bringing them a good potential market for their products.

Bhartia and Khandelwal further said that in Delhi NCR alone, more than 50 thousand people and around the country more than 10 lakh people are doing business through WhatsApp and other social media platforms. While quoting a survey report of Shiprocket conducted between 1st September to 30th September among 40,816 persons across country, Bhartia and Khandelwal revealed that the most popular sales channels for new sellers (17.92%) were social media platforms while for existing sellers, it was the online websites (35.19%). The second most popular channel for new sellers was offline channels (12.04%) and for existing sellers, it was noticed that social media (32.75%) was the next most popular sales channel. Shiprocket also noted that the top product categories during the festive season were personal care (18.45%), food and groceries (16.51%), apparel (15.09%), electronics (11.37%), healthcare (7.60%), household and cleaning supplies (4.59%), and jewelry (3.83%).

Bhartia and Khandelwal said that in the last three days there has been a tremendous increase in customer footfall in markets for festive purchases. Since last June 10, the boycott of Chinese goods call of the CAIT coupled with vocal for local and Atmnirbhar Bharat call of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has profound impact on the people which has resulted in no demand of chinese products and people are determined to teach a strong lesson to China.With this boycott, China is set to lose about 40 thousand crore rupees of business.