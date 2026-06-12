Murder Accused Re-Arrested After Release, Court Sends Him to Police Custody

Advertisement

Nagpur: The high-profile murder case registered under Yashodhara Nagar Police Station witnessed a major legal twist on Friday after a court held that the re-arrest of accused Mujjamil alias Mujju Hasan Ali was prima facie lawful. The court subsequently remanded him to police custody until June 16, 2026.

The ruling marks a significant development in the case and provides important legal clarity regarding arrest procedures, release orders, and bail provisions.

Marathi Language Argument Led to Earlier Release

The accused had secured release on June 10 after the defense argued that he did not understand Marathi, while the grounds of arrest had been communicated in Marathi. The court had then raised concerns over the validity of the arrest process and ordered his release.

Gold Rate June 12 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 48,200 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,37,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,41,300/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

However, investigators later produced educational records, including the accused’s Class IX marksheet, showing that he had studied Marathi as a subject and had obtained marks in it. Police argued that the claim of not understanding Marathi was inconsistent with the documentary evidence.

Legal Battle Over Re-Arrest

During the latest hearing, the defense contended that since the accused had already been released by a court order, police could not arrest him again in the same case without obtaining prior judicial permission.

The prosecution countered that the earlier release could not legally be treated as bail because no bail bond or personal bond had been executed at that time. Therefore, the accused was not a person released on bail under the law.

Court Examines BNSS Provisions

After reviewing the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), judicial precedents, and documents on record, the court observed that the cases cited by the defense involved accused persons who had been formally granted bail.

The court noted that the present matter was materially different. It clarified that a release can be treated as bail only when the prescribed bail bond or surety process has been completed. Since that procedure had not been followed in this case, the earlier release did not amount to a legal grant of bail.

Investigation Still Incomplete

Police informed the court that the murder investigation remains ongoing and several crucial aspects are yet to be completed. Investigators are still attempting to recover the alleged murder weapon, mobile phones, and other key evidence.

Authorities also told the court that digital evidence is being examined and the possible involvement of additional individuals is under scrutiny. Police maintained that detailed custodial interrogation of the accused is necessary to complete the investigation.

Police Custody Till June 16

After hearing both sides, the court held that the accused’s earlier release could not be treated as bail and that the subsequent arrest appeared legally valid at this stage.

Considering the seriousness of the murder charge, the pending investigation, and the need to recover critical evidence, the court ordered that Mujjamil alias Mujju Hasan Ali remain in police custody until June 16, 2026.

Investigation Now Focused On:

Recovery of the alleged murder weapon

Examination of mobile phones and digital evidence

Identification of any additional persons involved

Establishing motive and reconstructing the sequence of events

The latest court order in the Yashodhara Nagar murder case has highlighted the legal distinction between a release order and a formal grant of bail. The court’s observations regarding the Marathi-language dispute, educational records of the accused, and the legality of the re-arrest have added significant legal importance to the case. The outcome of the police investigation and interrogation over the coming days is expected to shape the next phase of this closely watched murder probe.

Advertisement

खापरखेड़ा में एसबीआई एटीएम लूट की बड़ी साजिश नाकाम.. #nagpurnews #atm #crime नागपुर में 3 चोर गिरफ्तार, 9 चोरी के मामलों का खुलासा.. #nagpurnews... NAGPUR TODAY | TOP - 10 NEWS | 12 JUNE 2026 #news... ASTROLOGY/WEEKLY RASHIFAL - Abhishek Soni EPISODE 4 कुछ राजनेता भी नालायक, बोले नाईक.. #maharashtranews #latestnews #politicsnews नागपुर में अग्निशमन विभाग की बड़ी कार्रवाई.. #nagpurnews #NewsUpdate

×