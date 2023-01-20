Munna Yadav’s two sons create havoc at Gadkari’s Khasdar Krida Mahotsav

Nagpur: The ongoing Khasdar Krida Mahotsav in Nagpur has been marred by an ugly incident denting its image badly. The Khasdar Krida Mahotsav has been conceptualised by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Following the unpleasant incident, many eyebrows are being raised and rumours are at their peak over some political issues.

It all happened that a cricket match under the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav event was being played at Nagpur’s Chhatrapati Nagar Ground. During the match, two sons of BJP leader Munna Yadav, a staunch supporter of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, created havoc by thrashing the umpire and the organiser of the cricket match.

In the ongoing Khasdar Krida Mahotsav, various sporting events are being organised at different venues in Nagpur. On Thursday at Chhatrapati Nagar Ground, a cricket match between Khamla Eleven and Star Eleven teams was being played. In one of the teams, Munna Yadav’s two sons – Karan and Arjun – were in the team. After the match started, Arjun Yadav confronted the umpire over the bowling issue. The umpire tried to pacify the two Yadav brothers but they refused to listen and wanted their say.

Advertisement

However, when the umpire refused, the enraged Yadav brothers argued in heated words and later thrashed the umpire and scorer severely and indulged in hooliganism. As the ugly incident was going on, supporters of Yadav brothers also rushed and started creating havoc. In the melee, the cricket match was abandoned.

The other players left the field out of fear. The incident was reported to Nagpur City BJP President Pravin Datke. It is learnt that those who were beaten up are likely to lodge a police complaint against the Yadav brothers.

The Convener of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav Sandeep Joshi said that he received information regarding the fracas at Chhatrapati Nagar Ground and an enquiry would be conducted. Senior party leaders would also be apprised about the incident, he said.

Earlier also, the BJP leader Munna Yadav had indulged in violent activities. During the MVA rule, he was under control. But now, after BJP is in power, the menace of Yadav brothers has increased. Since the past three days, cricket matches were being played at Chhatrapati Nagar Ground smoothly. But the incident of Thursday has hit the image of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement