Nagpur cops rescue two kidnapped minor girls from Gujarat

Nagpur: Two minor girls allegedly kidnapped from Hingna area were rescued by Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Nagpur Crime Branch from Gujarat and safely brought them to the city on Monday. After the medical examination of the two teenage girls, AHTU handed them over to Hingna Police for further investigation.

The girls from Hingna area, who were residing in the same locality, were reported missing by their parents on October 27. Hingna Police had registered a case of kidnapping as per the Supreme Court’s direction. AHTU started a simultaneous probe with Hingna Police and traced the two girls in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) the other day. After coordinating with Gujarat Police, AHTU sent a team to Ahmedabad to bring the two victims to Nagpur.

The girls were rescued by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit team comprising API Gajanan Chambhore, API Arun Bakal, HC Gyaneshwar Dhoke, HC Manish Paraye, NPCs Sunil Wakde, Sharif Sheikh and WPC Aarti Chauhan under the supervision Additional CP (Crime) Navinchandra Reddy, DCP (Detection) Chinmay Pandit and ACP (Crime) Roshan Pandit.

