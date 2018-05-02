Mundhe puts JP Enterprises in black list for poor work

Nagpur: Acting tough, Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has pit the construction firm JP Enterprises in the black list for one year for laying substandard paver blocks on the patch between Ekstambh Square and North Ambazari Road. The firm has also been fined Rs 8 lakh.

This is probably the first time that such a punitive action has been taken against a construction firm in the history of NMC.

After completion of the work, NMC was to pay Rs 32.47 crore to the contractor. But after finding flaws in quality of construction, Mundhe blacklisted J P Enterprises and also slapped a fine of Rs 8 lakh, 0.25 percent of total work order amount.

The nexus between contractor, project management consultant and Nagpur Municipal Corporation engineer in substandard paver block work had surfaced in Phase-III cement road works in Dharampeth area.

Following directives from Municipal Commissioner, NMC’s Executive Engineer Amin Akhtar had issued show cause notices to the construction firm JP Enterprises for installing substandard paver blocks on the patch between Ekstambh Chowk to North Ambazari road. NMC’s Junior Engineer Shrivastav was also served show cause notice. They were asked to reply within three days. And if they don’t revert in time they would be blacklisted.

The issue of irregularities in construction of cement roads in city had come back to haunt Nagpur Municipal Corporation. Mayor Sandip Joshi ordered inquiry into claims made by corporators about violation of norms during the stormy general body meeting on Thursday.