Govt announces shutting down of Maharashtra International Education Board

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday announced shutting down of the Maharashtra International Education Board (MIEB) started by the previous BJP-led government. She was responding to a question raised through a calling attention motion by Shiv Sena MLC Vilas Potnis on the MIEB in the state Legislative Council.

Potnis had sought details of the board, its functioning and training of teachers, among other things. Other members of the Upper House, including Congress MLC Sharad Ranpise, a representative of the teacher’s constituency Kapil Patil and NCP legislator Satish Chavan demanded shutting down of the MIEB.

Despite BJP’s opposition, Gaikwad announced shutting down of the board in the council.