Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, May 21st, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Mumbai sees 1,416 COVID-19 cases

    Mumbai on Friday added 1,416 COVID-19 cases to its tally, taking it to 6,95,080, while in a sign that the second wave of infections was easing, the case doubling time crossed the 300 day mark and surged to 317, officials said.

    As on the Thursday, the time taken for the caseload to double was 297, they added.

    The country’s financial capital now has a toll of 14,522 after 54 deaths took place during the day, while the recovery rate climbed to 6,49,389, or 93 per cent of the caseload, as 1,766 people were discharged from hospitals. The number of active cases is 29,013, civic data showed.

    BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said the 1,416 cases detected on Friday were from 33,078 tests, some 4,000 more than the tests conducted on Thursday, which had revealed 1,425 cases.

    The overall number of tests in the city stands at 60,19,422, civic officials said.

    The city’s overall case growth rate was 0.23 per cent for the period between May 14 and 20, and it now has 69 containment cones and 273 sealed buildings.


    Trending In Nagpur
    स्व.राजीव गांधी यांची तीसवि पुण्यतिथी कार्यक्रम
    स्व.राजीव गांधी यांची तीसवि पुण्यतिथी कार्यक्रम
    माहेश्वरी पंचायतच्या वतीने मनपाला पाच ऑक्सिजन कॉन्स्ट्रेटर सुपूर्द
    माहेश्वरी पंचायतच्या वतीने मनपाला पाच ऑक्सिजन कॉन्स्ट्रेटर सुपूर्द
    सकारात्मकता हीच सुदृढ आयुष्याची गुरुकिल्ली
    सकारात्मकता हीच सुदृढ आयुष्याची गुरुकिल्ली
    शुक्रवारी ३१ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    शुक्रवारी ३१ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    कोव्हिड काळात गरीब नागरिकांची नळ जोडणी थकबाकी करीता कापू नये
    कोव्हिड काळात गरीब नागरिकांची नळ जोडणी थकबाकी करीता कापू नये
    ना. गडकरी यांच्या हस्ते ग्रामीण रुग्णालयांना अ‍ॅम्बुलन्स वितरित
    ना. गडकरी यांच्या हस्ते ग्रामीण रुग्णालयांना अ‍ॅम्बुलन्स वितरित
    ४५ वर्षावरील नागरिकांचे शनिवारी लसीकरण
    ४५ वर्षावरील नागरिकांचे शनिवारी लसीकरण
    म्युकरमायकोसिसला सहज ठेवता येते दूर – डॉ. प्रशांत निखाडे
    म्युकरमायकोसिसला सहज ठेवता येते दूर – डॉ. प्रशांत निखाडे
    अजित पवारांच्या निर्णयाने नितीन राऊत तोंडघशी ; महाराष्ट्रातील मंत्रिमंडळात दलित मंत्र्याच्या मताला कवडीचीही किंमत नाही
    अजित पवारांच्या निर्णयाने नितीन राऊत तोंडघशी ; महाराष्ट्रातील मंत्रिमंडळात दलित मंत्र्याच्या मताला कवडीचीही किंमत नाही
    Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut visits cyclone Tauktae-affected areas in Palghar
    Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut visits cyclone Tauktae-affected areas in Palghar
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145