Mumbai Mayor bats for complete lockdown in city

As Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state from the Covid-19 surge, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday said that a complete lockdown should be imposed in Mumbai. She said while most of the citizens were adhering to Covid-19 norms, a few were causing problems for the rest.

95% of Mumbaikars are adhering to Covid-19 restrictions. The remaining 5% of people who are not following restrictions are causing problems to others. I think a complete lockdown should be imposed looking at the current Covid-19 situation, Pednekar told news agency ANI.

The BMC Mayor also requested those returning from Haridwars Kumbh Mela to quarantine themselves in their respective states in order to avoid spreading the infection. The city civic body was also contemplating on putting the returnees in quarantine, she said.

Those returning from Kumbh Mela to their respective states will distribute Corona as prasad. All these people should be quarantined in their respective states at their own cost. In Mumbai also, were thinking of putting them under quarantine on their return, the official said.

This comes as 8,839 Covid-19 cases were reported in Mumbai on Friday, taking the citys tally to 5,61,998, while 53 more patients succumbed to the infection. Meanwhile, as many as 63,729 new Covid-19 cases and 398 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Saturday in a span of 24 hours, taking the total active cases in the state to 6,38,034.



