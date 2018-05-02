Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Apr 17th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Mumbai Mayor bats for complete lockdown in city

    As Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state from the Covid-19 surge, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday said that a complete lockdown should be imposed in Mumbai. She said while most of the citizens were adhering to Covid-19 norms, a few were causing problems for the rest.

    95% of Mumbaikars are adhering to Covid-19 restrictions. The remaining 5% of people who are not following restrictions are causing problems to others. I think a complete lockdown should be imposed looking at the current Covid-19 situation, Pednekar told news agency ANI.

    The BMC Mayor also requested those returning from Haridwars Kumbh Mela to quarantine themselves in their respective states in order to avoid spreading the infection. The city civic body was also contemplating on putting the returnees in quarantine, she said.

    Those returning from Kumbh Mela to their respective states will distribute Corona as prasad. All these people should be quarantined in their respective states at their own cost. In Mumbai also, were thinking of putting them under quarantine on their return, the official said.

    This comes as 8,839 Covid-19 cases were reported in Mumbai on Friday, taking the citys tally to 5,61,998, while 53 more patients succumbed to the infection. Meanwhile, as many as 63,729 new Covid-19 cases and 398 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Saturday in a span of 24 hours, taking the total active cases in the state to 6,38,034.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Congress playing dirty politics during Covid crisis: Adv Meshram
    Congress playing dirty politics during Covid crisis: Adv Meshram
    Harsh curbs put cops on toes as people pour on streets on ‘essential’ pretext
    Harsh curbs put cops on toes as people pour on streets on ‘essential’ pretext
    Remdesivir blackmarketing racket: Wardboys stole unused injections of dead patients
    Remdesivir blackmarketing racket: Wardboys stole unused injections of dead patients
    Gadkari to release book to mark 60 years of World Agricultural Fair
    Gadkari to release book to mark 60 years of World Agricultural Fair
    Two brothers try to kill eatery shop owner over money in Kalamna
    Two brothers try to kill eatery shop owner over money in Kalamna
    सुप्रसिद्ध युवा शिवकथाकार डॉ श्री सुमंत टेकाडे यांचे करोना मुळे निधन.
    सुप्रसिद्ध युवा शिवकथाकार डॉ श्री सुमंत टेकाडे यांचे करोना मुळे निधन.
    कोव्हिडला गांभीर्याने घ्या; नियम पाळा, सतर्क राहा!
    कोव्हिडला गांभीर्याने घ्या; नियम पाळा, सतर्क राहा!
    दान दुर्गति का नाश करता हैं- आचार्यश्री गुप्तिनंदीजी
    दान दुर्गति का नाश करता हैं- आचार्यश्री गुप्तिनंदीजी
    रूग्णवाहिकेचे लोकार्पण
    रूग्णवाहिकेचे लोकार्पण
    रेमडेसीविरचा काळाबाजार करणाऱ्या डॉक्टरसह इतर तीन वॉर्डबॉय ला अटक
    रेमडेसीविरचा काळाबाजार करणाऱ्या डॉक्टरसह इतर तीन वॉर्डबॉय ला अटक
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145