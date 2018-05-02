Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sat, Apr 17th, 2021
    Lalu Yadav gets bail in fodder scam case

    Jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Yadav was granted bail in a case linked to the fodder scam by the Jharkhand High Court today.

    The former Bihar chief minister was serving his sentence in what was known as the Dumka Treasury case, where he was convicted of withdrawing Rs 3.13 crore from the treasury in the city in Jharkhand, formerly in Bihar.

    Yadav, currently in Delhi’s AIIMS for treatment, had earlier got bail in three out of the four cases linked to the Bihar fodder scam. With the bail in the Dumka case, he can now return home after being released from the hospital.

    In jail since December 2017, the 72-year-old served most of his jail sentence at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Jharkhand. He was brought to Delhi in January after his health worsened.


