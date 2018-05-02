Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sat, Apr 17th, 2021
    CWC meets virtually to discuss COVID-19 situation in country


    The Congress Working Committee meeting, chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, was attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretaries, other permanent invitees and state in-charges of the party.

    The CWC is discussing the current COVID-19 situation in the country and steps that need to be taken urgently to check the further spread of the virus.

    The highest decision-making body of the Congress is also likely to pass a resolution asking the government to take effective measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and provide vaccines for all along with financial support for the poor and oppressed sections.

    The Congress has been critical of the Modi government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Recently, both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to expand the country’s vaccination drive against COVID-19.

    The CWC meeting comes amid a steep rise in coronavirus cases in the country with over two lakh new infections being recorded daily in the last three days.


