Nagpur lass Bhumika Sinha turns sizzling judge at teen pegeant

Nagpur: A young teen beauty has just arrived to turn heads in the town, and guess what? She has entered the scene not to charm with her appearance but to impress with her judging skills. With her sizzling swag and magnetic persona, Nagpur’s teenager Bhumika Sinha achieved a measurable feat when she forayed into judging a teenage pageant held at Mumbai’s Bandra. The event was presented by Perfect Woman magazine whereas Abu Malik hosted the event which was judged by Bhumika Sinha, Arishfa Khan, Vaishnavi Macdonald, Mamta Singh and Kainat Arora.

Though Bhumika was the talking point as one of the members in the panel of judges, what actually created buzz was her super elegant looks in which she beautifully carried herself in her designer attire, while also judging the contestants.

Her look got instantly viral on social media and buzz was rife that is she the star in the making?
Well Bhumika who currently studies in 9th grade and is just 14 years old thinks otherwise. She feels its all about opportunities and its a long way to go.

In a candid chat with Nagpur Today, Bhumika revealed that she has couple of options to aim for. She said that she wanted to become an actor first, singer as well, and if situation allows, she would like to turn into motivational speaker too. Well, she also has got some inclination towards cosmetology and has got that option open as well.
Elaborating on her academic front, Bhumika shares, “After 10th and junior college, I would want to pursue acting course abroad for 2 years before stepping into the industry.”

When asked how she chanced upon judging a teenage pageant at this age, Bhumika was quick to reply, “It’s all about opportunities. A person should know how to take advantage of the opportunities which God blesses us with. I won the title of perfect Miss teen 2018 and within a year I got the opportunity to judge the same beauty pageant as a winner. Being a judge of a pageant is a highly respectable thing and I think I am fortunate enough to get this opportunity at such a young age.”

Well here’s wishing all the best to Bhumika.

