Mumbai Crime Branch Probes Possible Link Between Arrested Bangladeshi National and Nagpur Violence

Mumbai/Nagpur – The Mumbai Crime Branch has launched an investigation to determine whether a Bangladeshi national, arrested in Mumbai for illegal stay, had any involvement in the March 17 violence in Nagpur.

The accused, identified as Azizul Nizanul Rahman (29), was apprehended from Dadar on March 26 by the Crime Branch Unit II. Officials suspect that Rahman was present in Nagpur during the unrest and had recently traveled to Mumbai.

“We believe he was in Nagpur at the time of the violence. He was residing in Hasanbaug, Nagpur, and had only arrived in Dadar a few days ago. Rahman, a daily wage laborer, has admitted to obtaining an Aadhaar card using forged documents,” an official stated.

Authorities are now analyzing Rahman’s mobile phone tower location to track his movements. Additionally, information regarding his arrest has been shared with the Nagpur police for further investigation.

Background: The Nagpur Violence Incident

The March 17 violence in Nagpur erupted after rumors spread that a ‘chadar’ with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. The demonstration was reportedly in support of removing the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

So far, over 110 people, including the key accused Fahim Khan, have been arrested in connection with the riots.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is now investigating whether Rahman’s arrest is linked to the violence. “There were inputs that Rahman traveled from Pune to Mumbai and had previously lived in Nagpur. We are probing whether he had any role in the violence,” an official confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing.

