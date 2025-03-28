Bawankule slams Uddhav Thackeray, calls him ‘Leader of Aurangzeb Fan Club’

Advertisement



Nagpur: Maharashtra Revenue Minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, accusing him of abandoning Hindutva for political gains.

“Hindutva is in our DNA, but Uddhav Thackeray has forsaken it. He has now become the leader of the ‘Aurangzeb Fan Club.’ For the sake of power, he left behind the legacy of Hindutva and aligned with the Congress. This is why the people have given him his favourite job — sitting at home. He has no right to speak on Hindutva anymore,” Bawankule said.

He further defended the BJP’s initiatives, stating, “‘Saugat-e-Modi’ is not just a program; it is a guarantee of development. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the country has received 24-hour electricity, water, roads, housing, and employment. But what did Uddhav Thackeray give to the people of Maharashtra when he was Chief Minister? He remained confined to his home and disconnected from his own party workers. Someone who failed to serve even his own people has no right to question Modi, who has dedicated his life to the nation.”

Bawankule also took a dig at Thackeray’s alleged support for criminal elements and illegal encroachers. “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is ensuring strict legal action against criminals and anti-social elements. But why has Uddhav Thackeray suddenly started defending such people? He must answer this before the people,” he asserted.

