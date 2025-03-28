Nagpur Police Officer Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe, Arrested by ACB

Advertisement



Nagpur– In a major anti-corruption operation, Assistant Police Inspector (ASI) Ravindra Manohar Sakhare was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹30,000. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted the operation and arrested the officer.

According to reports, a 31-year-old complainant had filed a case against Sakhare, alleging that the officer had demanded a bribe. The complainant was already facing a fraud case under the jurisdiction of MIDC Police Station in Nagpur, and ASI Sakhare was leading the investigation.

Sakhare allegedly demanded ₹30,000 in exchange for not taking legal action against the complainant or filing a criminal case. Following the complaint, ACB officials set up a trap and caught the officer while he was accepting the bribe.

Gold Rate Wednesday March 2025 Gold 24 KT 87,800 /- Gold 22 KT 81,700 /- Silver / Kg 99,500 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

A case has been registered against ASI Sakhare, and further investigations are underway. Authorities have urged citizens to report any instances of bribery or corruption to the Anti-Corruption Bureau immediately.

Advertisement