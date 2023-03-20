Mumbai cops nab bookie Anil Jaisinghani from Gujarat for ‘blackmailing’ Amruta Fadnavis

Mumbai: Bookie and Hawala operator Anil Jaisinghani has been arrested by Mumbai police from Gujarat for allegedly blackmailing Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Jaisinghani’s daughter Aniksha was arrested earlier in the same case. Amruta claimed in her FIR that Anil Jaisinghani and his daughter Aniksha were threatening and blackmailing her. The father-daughter duo also tried to bribe Amruta with Rs 1 crore and extort Rs 8 crore from her, for which Aniksha was held by the cops.

Anil Jaisinghani was on the run and had several cases registered against him in Maharashtra, Goa and Assam.

Why Amruta Fadnavis lodged FIR against Anil & Aniksha?

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis explained the details of the case after his wife lodged the complaint.

“Anil Jaisinghani’s daughter Anishka contacted my wife and called herself a designer. She said her father has been implicated in the wrong case, in which Amruta asked her to write a letter to which she offered a bribe of Rs 1 crore to get her father released,” Fadnavis said.

“Amruta blocked her but she sent a video threatening to make it viral & if we didn’t withdraw all cases against her father. In one of the videos, Anishka can be seen stuffing money in a bag and later handing over the bag to Amruta,” Fadnavis added.

Aniksha is pursuing law from a South Mumbai college and has completed MA in English Literature. She lives in a house in Ulhasnagar. Her father has been on the run for the past eight years. Anil Jaisinghani is wanted in over seven cases registered in five states. He has, in all, 17 cases registered against him and Goa Police had opened a Look Out Circular on May 11, 2019 to locate him.

The police said that they are trying to verify if she is a designer by profession. A police officer said, “We suspect that she was posing to be a designer and is part of a larger conspiracy that she hatched along with her father against Amruta Fadnavis.” As per the complaint, Aniksha had allegedly sent designed clothes and jewellery to Amruta Fadnavis and requested her to wear them in public events. “She had said that it will help her in promoting her brand,” the police said.

