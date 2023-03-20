Hailstorm, rain cause crop loss in Nagpur district

Nagpur: The unseasonal rain that has been lashing for the past four-five days has wreaked havoc in Nagpur district. Hailstorm with stormy rain has caused crop loss in hundreds of hectares in some talukas of Nagpur district.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction, the dark clouds were giving indications of heavy rain and possibility of hailstorm on Sunday and the district witnessed it in the afternoon. Hailstorms flattened crops in many parts of the district including parts of Kalmeshwar, Nagpur, Katol, Saoner and Narkhed talukas of Nagpur district.

The weather department predicted thunderstorms with moderate rains for the next 3-4 days in the city which is going to fade the charm of Civil-20 (C20) meet. As per reports, hailstorm on Sunday caused loss of hundreds of hectare of crop at Kohli, Savandri, Mohopa,Khairi Harji, Upparwahi, Lonara, Ghogali, Ghorad, Khapri, Ubali, Linga, Ladai, Dahegaon Shelu, Kalambi, Dahegaon, Kohli, Savadri, Mohopa, Lohagad, Pardi Deshmukh and many other villages.

Mohgaon, Savangi, Wathoda, Khumari, Pipla, Savandri, Budhla and many other villages witnessed hailstorms in and around Nagpur. In Katol and Narkhed talukas, crop loss was also reported due to hailstorm and heavy rains. Wheat, Gram, vegetables, cotton, orange, sweet lemon and other fruit crop loss were reported in Kalmeshwar, Nagpur, Katol and Narkhed talukas due to hailstorm.

