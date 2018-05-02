Mumbai bldg collapse toll rises to 12

Mumbai: The death toll in the building collapse in Mumbai stands at 12. A four-storey residential building collapsed in south Mumbai’s congested Dongri area Tuesday with 40 to 50 people feared trapped under the debris, civic officials said.

The ‘Kesarbaug’ building, located in a bustling narrow lane in Tandel Street of Dongri area of south Mumbai, crashed this morning, housing minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said.

Scores of locals joined in the effort, forming a human chain to help in removing the debris brick by brick and picking up slabs of concrete to locate those buried.

Meanwhile, Vinod Ghosalkar, chief of the repair board of MHADA, said the building did not belong to the housing body as mentioned by a few locals and a legislator.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a probe in the incident.

Mumbai building collapse: A child has been rescued from the collapse site in Dongri and admitted to hospital. He is stable.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts: As per the initial information I have received, around 15 families are feared trapped in the collapse. The building is around 100 yrs old. The entire focus is on rescuing the people trapped. Investigation will be done.