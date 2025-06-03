Much-awaited NMC elections likely by October: Bawankule

Advertisement



Nagpur: Elections for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and other civic bodies in Maharashtra are likely to be held by October, Revenue Minister and Guardian Minister of Nagpur District, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, said on Monday. Responding to media queries at the District Collector’s Office, Bawankule hinted at a possible timeline for the much-awaited local body polls.

He stated that the BJP has enrolled 1.5 crore members so far and completed its organisational activities. “The party is fully prepared for elections. Even if polls are held tomorrow, the Mahayuti alliance is ready,” he asserted.

Referring to the Supreme Court directives regarding local body elections, Bawankule said, “Going by the spirit of the court’s ruling, elections should be conducted by October. They must happen by then because workers are growing restless.”

He emphasized that once elections are held, new leadership will emerge through Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, Panchayat Samitis, and Zilla Parishads. “Without local body elections, local development is not possible. When the Centre, State, and local bodies work in coordination, development gains momentum,” he added.

Bawankule also said the Revenue Department still has several key decisions pending. “Many of the duties currently assigned to District Collectors will be transferred to the department directly. Reforms will be introduced to make the department more advanced and people-oriented. In the future, Maharashtra’s Revenue Department will become a model for the country,” he claimed.

On the issue of appointment of the Guardian Minister for Raigad district, he assured that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is working on resolving the matter, and an announcement will be made soon.

Addressing speculation about tension within Mahayuti alliance partners, Bawankule said that any internal disagreements are resolved through dialogue. “There’s no need for public commentary. Discussions with party leaders should resolve issues amicably,” he advised.

Buses for delivery of birth, death certificates

Bawankule also announced that mobile setups will be deployed in buses to deliver birth and death certificates directly in villages under the Setu scheme. “This will reduce property disputes, and people won’t have to visit the Collector’s office. Documents like inheritance certificates and birth/death certificates will be provided locally,” he said.

He further informed that the Chief Minister has started empowering the CM Assistance Cell. “Divisional-level offices have been established to help patients access state and central government welfare schemes without difficulty,” he added.

Congress workers join BJP in large numbers

In Saoner tehsil, several Congress leaders and workers joined the BJP, Bawankule said. Additionally, 17 elected members in Bhiwapur have also joined the party. “The people’s trust in Devendra Fadnavis and the Mahayuti alliance is growing steadily,” he concluded.

