“MTDC Orange” restaurant opened at Paryatak Nivas in city

Nagpur: Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) recently opened “MTDC Orange” restaurant at its Paryatak Nivas in Civil Lines. The restaurant will serve veg and non-veg delicacies of various regions of State. Tourists coming from different parts of the country and abroad too can enjoy the menu at “MTDC Orange” restaurant.

The restaurant was inaugurated by MTDC’s Chief Accounts Officer Dinesh Kamble recently. The Managing Director of MTDC Abhimanyu Kale said that the Corporation is taking a slew of steps to boost tourism in Vidarbha.

A full-fledged restaurant was recently opened at Paryatak Nivas in Bodalkasa Resort in Gondia district. Now, with the opening of Orange Restaurant in Nagpur, more and more facilities have been provided to tourists. He has urged the tourists to visit the restaurant and enjoy mouth-watering veg and non-veg dishes. For booking the Paryatak Nivas, people should visit MTDC’s website maharashtratourism.gov.in.

