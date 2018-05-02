RMC forecasts isolated, scattered rainfall in Vidarbha for next 5 days

Nagpur: Regional MeteorologicalCentre (RMC), Nagpur, on Monday forecast isolated and scattered rain in entire Vidarbha in the next five days. Nagpur, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal districts in Vidarbha are likely to experience isolated rainfall in the next five days up to July 26.

According to RMC, there would be widespread rainfall in Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Washim and Yavatmal on July 25 and 26.

No warning of heavy downpour has been issued by the RMC in Vidarbha for the said days.