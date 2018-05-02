Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Jul 22nd, 2019

RMC forecasts isolated, scattered rainfall in Vidarbha for next 5 days

Nagpur: Regional MeteorologicalCentre (RMC), Nagpur, on Monday forecast isolated and scattered rain in entire Vidarbha in the next five days. Nagpur, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal districts in Vidarbha are likely to experience isolated rainfall in the next five days up to July 26.

According to RMC, there would be widespread rainfall in Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Washim and Yavatmal on July 25 and 26.

No warning of heavy downpour has been issued by the RMC in Vidarbha for the said days.

Happening Nagpur
NLC-50 hosts annual general meeting at Gondwana Club
NLC-50 hosts annual general meeting at Gondwana Club
City’s Sfruti Sahare releases her second book ‘The Monkey Theory’
City’s Sfruti Sahare releases her second book ‘The Monkey Theory’
Nagpur Crime News
Man rapes 4-yr old girl on cartoon pretext, threatens to kill her; arrested
Man rapes 4-yr old girl on cartoon pretext, threatens to kill her; arrested
Notorious Naushad of Ippa gang nabbed
Notorious Naushad of Ippa gang nabbed
Maharashtra News
महा मेट्रो : सिताबर्डी ते आटोमोटीव्ह चौक व्हायाडक्टचे ५५ टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
महा मेट्रो : सिताबर्डी ते आटोमोटीव्ह चौक व्हायाडक्टचे ५५ टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
पर्यावरणपूरक वाहतुकीसाठी जनजागृती आवश्यक : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
पर्यावरणपूरक वाहतुकीसाठी जनजागृती आवश्यक : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
Hindi News
…..तो माहभर तक एक दिन आड़ की जाएंगी जलापूर्ति – मनपा
…..तो माहभर तक एक दिन आड़ की जाएंगी जलापूर्ति – मनपा
अखंड भारत विचार मंच का कार्यालय उद्घाटित
अखंड भारत विचार मंच का कार्यालय उद्घाटित
Trending News
City to face cut in water supply for one more month: NMC
City to face cut in water supply for one more month: NMC
The Atmosphere restro on Amravati road raided , illicit liquor, hookah pots seized
The Atmosphere restro on Amravati road raided , illicit liquor, hookah pots seized
Featured News
Pharmacist Vinod Ramani commits suicide by hanging in Itwari house
Pharmacist Vinod Ramani commits suicide by hanging in Itwari house
Maharashtra Stands First in Surging ATM Frauds, Delhi Follows: RBI Data
Maharashtra Stands First in Surging ATM Frauds, Delhi Follows: RBI Data
Trending In Nagpur
महा मेट्रो : सिताबर्डी ते आटोमोटीव्ह चौक व्हायाडक्टचे ५५ टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
महा मेट्रो : सिताबर्डी ते आटोमोटीव्ह चौक व्हायाडक्टचे ५५ टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
पर्यावरणपूरक वाहतुकीसाठी जनजागृती आवश्यक : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
पर्यावरणपूरक वाहतुकीसाठी जनजागृती आवश्यक : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
…..तो माहभर तक एक दिन आड़ की जाएंगी जलापूर्ति – मनपा
…..तो माहभर तक एक दिन आड़ की जाएंगी जलापूर्ति – मनपा
अखंड भारत विचार मंच का कार्यालय उद्घाटित
अखंड भारत विचार मंच का कार्यालय उद्घाटित
City to face cut in water supply for one more month: NMC
City to face cut in water supply for one more month: NMC
मनपा शाळांतील विद्यार्थ्यांनी बघितला ‘सुपर ३०’
मनपा शाळांतील विद्यार्थ्यांनी बघितला ‘सुपर ३०’
पाणी कपातीत एक महिना वाढ
पाणी कपातीत एक महिना वाढ
वीज निर्मितीचे जुने संच बदलणार, सांडपाण्यावरच वीजनिर्मिती : ऊर्जामंत्री
वीज निर्मितीचे जुने संच बदलणार, सांडपाण्यावरच वीजनिर्मिती : ऊर्जामंत्री
Notorious goon wanted for burglaries nabbed by Sitabuldi cops
Notorious goon wanted for burglaries nabbed by Sitabuldi cops
NLC-50 hosts annual general meeting at Gondwana Club
NLC-50 hosts annual general meeting at Gondwana Club
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145