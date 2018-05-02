Two MP youths arrested for vehicle lifting in Jaripatka

Nagpur: Jaripatka police on Monday nabbed two miscreants hailing from Madhya Pradesh (MP) on the charges of vehicle lifting. Cops also recovered three stolen vehicles collectively worth Rs 1.5 lakh from possession of accused duo.

The accused, identified as Sonu Namrda Zariya (23), a resident of Barangi Basant Nagar, district Jabalpur and Virendra Kamal Kori (23), a resident of Raheli Mohalla Pandalpur, district Sagar (MP) would lift vehicles in city and store them in their native place back in MP, said police sources.

The sleuths of Jaripatka police comprising Senior PI P B Pote, API D D Landge, PSI V B Pawar, Constables Sanjay Raisane, Umesh Sangle, Sandeep Wankhede and Chatrapal Chaudhary were on patrolling duty on Nara Road in the wee hours of Monday when they spotted the two accused riding on a Pulsar bike.

However, when police singled them to stop, the duo left the bike and tried to flee the spot. Though, police managed to nab them after a short chase. The two accused identified themselves as Sonu and Virendra, both residents of MP. After the duo failed to provide any appropriate answers on the motive behind assembling in this time of night, cops rounded up them and brought to Jaripatka police station. During the interrogation, the duo confessed stealing the Pulsar bike they were riding and two others bike they lifted earlier.

Cops have booked accused duo under relevant Sections of the IPC and placed them under arrest.