Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Jul 22nd, 2019

Two MP youths arrested for vehicle lifting in Jaripatka

Nagpur: Jaripatka police on Monday nabbed two miscreants hailing from Madhya Pradesh (MP) on the charges of vehicle lifting. Cops also recovered three stolen vehicles collectively worth Rs 1.5 lakh from possession of accused duo.

The accused, identified as Sonu Namrda Zariya (23), a resident of Barangi Basant Nagar, district Jabalpur and Virendra Kamal Kori (23), a resident of Raheli Mohalla Pandalpur, district Sagar (MP) would lift vehicles in city and store them in their native place back in MP, said police sources.

The sleuths of Jaripatka police comprising Senior PI P B Pote, API D D Landge, PSI V B Pawar, Constables Sanjay Raisane, Umesh Sangle, Sandeep Wankhede and Chatrapal Chaudhary were on patrolling duty on Nara Road in the wee hours of Monday when they spotted the two accused riding on a Pulsar bike.

However, when police singled them to stop, the duo left the bike and tried to flee the spot. Though, police managed to nab them after a short chase. The two accused identified themselves as Sonu and Virendra, both residents of MP. After the duo failed to provide any appropriate answers on the motive behind assembling in this time of night, cops rounded up them and brought to Jaripatka police station. During the interrogation, the duo confessed stealing the Pulsar bike they were riding and two others bike they lifted earlier.

Cops have booked accused duo under relevant Sections of the IPC and placed them under arrest.

Happening Nagpur
NLC-50 hosts annual general meeting at Gondwana Club
NLC-50 hosts annual general meeting at Gondwana Club
City’s Sfruti Sahare releases her second book ‘The Monkey Theory’
City’s Sfruti Sahare releases her second book ‘The Monkey Theory’
Nagpur Crime News
Man rapes 4-yr old girl on cartoon pretext, threatens to kill her; arrested
Man rapes 4-yr old girl on cartoon pretext, threatens to kill her; arrested
Notorious Naushad of Ippa gang nabbed
Notorious Naushad of Ippa gang nabbed
Maharashtra News
महा मेट्रो : सिताबर्डी ते आटोमोटीव्ह चौक व्हायाडक्टचे ५५ टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
महा मेट्रो : सिताबर्डी ते आटोमोटीव्ह चौक व्हायाडक्टचे ५५ टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
लोहमार्ग पोलिस अद्यापही फरारच
लोहमार्ग पोलिस अद्यापही फरारच
Hindi News
…..तो माहभर तक एक दिन आड़ की जाएंगी जलापूर्ति – मनपा
…..तो माहभर तक एक दिन आड़ की जाएंगी जलापूर्ति – मनपा
अखंड भारत विचार मंच का कार्यालय उद्घाटित
अखंड भारत विचार मंच का कार्यालय उद्घाटित
Trending News
City to face cut in water supply for one more month: NMC
City to face cut in water supply for one more month: NMC
The Atmosphere restro on Amravati road raided , illicit liquor, hookah pots seized
The Atmosphere restro on Amravati road raided , illicit liquor, hookah pots seized
Featured News
Pharmacist Vinod Ramani commits suicide by hanging in Itwari house
Pharmacist Vinod Ramani commits suicide by hanging in Itwari house
Maharashtra Stands First in Surging ATM Frauds, Delhi Follows: RBI Data
Maharashtra Stands First in Surging ATM Frauds, Delhi Follows: RBI Data
Trending In Nagpur
महा मेट्रो : सिताबर्डी ते आटोमोटीव्ह चौक व्हायाडक्टचे ५५ टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
महा मेट्रो : सिताबर्डी ते आटोमोटीव्ह चौक व्हायाडक्टचे ५५ टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
…..तो माहभर तक एक दिन आड़ की जाएंगी जलापूर्ति – मनपा
…..तो माहभर तक एक दिन आड़ की जाएंगी जलापूर्ति – मनपा
अखंड भारत विचार मंच का कार्यालय उद्घाटित
अखंड भारत विचार मंच का कार्यालय उद्घाटित
City to face cut in water supply for one more month: NMC
City to face cut in water supply for one more month: NMC
मनपा शाळांतील विद्यार्थ्यांनी बघितला ‘सुपर ३०’
मनपा शाळांतील विद्यार्थ्यांनी बघितला ‘सुपर ३०’
पाणी कपातीत एक महिना वाढ
पाणी कपातीत एक महिना वाढ
वीज निर्मितीचे जुने संच बदलणार, सांडपाण्यावरच वीजनिर्मिती : ऊर्जामंत्री
वीज निर्मितीचे जुने संच बदलणार, सांडपाण्यावरच वीजनिर्मिती : ऊर्जामंत्री
Notorious goon wanted for burglaries nabbed by Sitabuldi cops
Notorious goon wanted for burglaries nabbed by Sitabuldi cops
NLC-50 hosts annual general meeting at Gondwana Club
NLC-50 hosts annual general meeting at Gondwana Club
Scanty rainfall: Dams in Nagpur district hit alarming low levels
Scanty rainfall: Dams in Nagpur district hit alarming low levels
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145