Video : Youngsters’ Reckless Stunts at Futala Lake Lead to Seizure of 2 Cars and a Bike by Police

Nagpur: A group of unruly youngsters engaged in reckless stunts and dangerous driving at Futala Lake, creating chaos and endangering the lives of bystanders. However, their joyride was short-lived as the Gittikhadan police swiftly intervened, seizing two cars and a motorcycle involved in the incident.

According to a police official, the peaceful atmosphere at Futala Lake turned chaotic when a group of mischievous young men initiated a car race and began performing dangerous stunts. This reckless behaviour posed a significant risk to the lives of bystanders. Prompt action was taken by the Gittikhadan police to restore law and order.

The youths attempted to evade the police by scattering in different directions, but the authorities managed to apprehend them based on the registration numbers of their vehicles. The police seized two cars (MH-31/B-Z.999) and (MH-40/AR-5787), as well as a bullet motorcycle (MH-31/FM-6464) upon reaching the residences of the individuals involved.

Advertisement

A case has been registered against the offenders under multiple sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. The police initiated the legal process upon receiving a report from a concerned citizen who witnessed the unruly acts. Eyewitnesses reported the reckless race and dangerous driving behaviours, including abrupt stops, blaring horns, and high-speed stunts performed by the drivers in public spaces.

Through the vehicle registration numbers, the police successfully traced the drivers of both cars to their respective residences. One car was found to be driven by a minor, while the other belonged to Arvind Singh Bhandari, a resident of Baba Buddhaji Nagar. Bhandari revealed that his son, Yuvraj (23), had taken the vehicle with his friends. The bullet motorcycle involved in the incident belonged to Kishor Narwade, a resident of Wadi, who had given his vehicle to Abhay Shailesh Golait (19), despite lacking a driving license.

Police Inspector Bapu Dhere of Gittikhadan police station seized all three vehicles and summoned the parents and owners to the police station for further action. The investigation will proceed to hold the offenders accountable for their reckless behaviour and ensure appropriate legal consequences.

The reckless stunts and dangerous driving exhibited by a group of unruly youngsters at Futala Lake were met with swift police intervention. The seizure of the vehicles involved sends a clear message that such behaviour will not be tolerated. The legal actions taken by the authorities emphasize the importance of road safety and the need to protect the lives of both the offenders and innocent bystanders.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement