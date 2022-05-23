MSEDCL cautions consumers against tricky SMS, WhatsApp messages

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has warned consumers against bogus SMS and WhatsApp messages being sent by fraudsters to dupe them with the threat of power disconnection.

According to MSEDCL, the tricksters are sending messages warning the consumers of disconnection of power during night hours saying bills paid by them are not being updated and they should contact particular mobile numbers. No such messages are being sent by the company and hence consumers should not respond to such messages, MSEDCL officers have cautioned.