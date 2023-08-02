MSRTC converts 1,124 buses into goods carriers, earns Rs 127.5 crore

Nagpur: Even as Covid-19 restrictions on the movement of passenger services hit the revenue of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), the country’s third largest state transport company, it earned Rs 127.51 crore revenue from the discarded buses and converting them into goods carriers in the last three years.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, MSRTC found a new way of making money by converting its buses rendered unusable for passenger services into transport carriers. Information received by RTI activist Abhay Kolarkar reveals that the Corporation converted 1,124 buses in the State into goods carriers.

From May 2020-2023, the MSRTC earned Rs 127.51 crore through 1.94 lakh trips and operated over 2.69 crore kilometres. For the first 200 km, MSRTC charges Rs 57 per km followed by Rs 55 beyond the 250 km distance.

The minimum one-side fare is Rs 4,500. In each trip, 9-10 tonnes of material is transported. The corporation’s Nagpur, Latur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, and Pune depots earned Rs 2 crore from Balbharati, the State Textbook Bureau, said the RTI reply.

