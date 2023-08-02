Morning Assembly on classroom rules 2nd Aug 2023

Nagpur: Rules are necessary to maintain a safe and secure environment for students to learn and teachers to carry out their duties. We must maintain discipline and adhere to a set of rules and regulations in order to maintain a productive environment.

Upholding discipline and a conducive learning environment, the students of Grade Preparatory Giraffe at Delhi Public School Kamptee Road, Nagpur, presented an inspiring morning assembly on the significance of ‘Classroom Rules’ on 2nd August, 2023. Emphasizing the importance of rules in maintaining a safe and productive atmosphere for both students and teachers, the assembly commenced with seeking divine blessings, setting a positive tone for the event.

The assembly began by seeking the blessings of the almighty followed by a small skit and introduction of different classroom rules. The students spoke with clarity and confidence. the little ones enthralled everyone with a scintillating dance performance on the catchy song ‘I Can Follow the Rules,’ making the message even more enjoyable and memorable.

The Principal addressed the gathering and boosted the morale of the students. She reinforced the significance of adhering to rules for personal growth and collective well-being.

The morning assembly served as a valuable reminder for the entire school community about the importance of respecting and following classroom rules to create a nurturing and focused learning environment, fostering the holistic development of every student.

