Man killed as cattle transporting SUV hits bike near Kondhali

Nagpur: A bike-borne man was killed when a speeding Mahindra Xylo SUV, engaged in illegal transportation of cattle, hit his two-wheeler on Amravati Road near Kondhali on Monday morning. The police have registered a case of causing death by negligence against the SUV driver.

The deceased has been identified as Pushparaj Ganpat Dhobale (46), a resident of Chicholi Junapani village. According to police, Pushparaj was riding on a Honda Unicorn two-wheeler. The accident occurred at 11.0 am when Pushparaj was passing through Chandanpardi turning. The Xylo SUV (MH-03/BC-5862) engaged in illegal transportation of cattle hit the two-wheeler. Pushparaj fell on the road and sustained grievous injuries in the mishap. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

Advertisement

Subsequently, the police have rescued nine cattle heads from the SUV. A case under Sections 304 of IPC read with provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered. Police have launched a hunt for the arrest of the SUV driver.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement