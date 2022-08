Advertisement

Nagpur: Chaotic situation was witnessed at Nagpur’s Ganeshpeth Bus Stand as Nagpur-Gadchiroli bus of MSRTC suddenly caught fire around 7.30 am on Monday, August 29.

The passengers had a narrow escape as they were told to disembark the bus immediately. As per initial reports, no casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is being ascertained.

Advertisement

Details are awaited.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement