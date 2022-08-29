MSEDCL detects power theft at Aditya’s Tanha Pola event in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) slapped a fine on a decorator engaged by local Shiv Sena leader for resorting to power theft for the Tanha Pola event, which was attended by Aditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena leader and former Minister.

The programme was held at New Subhedar Layout near Gajanan School and was organised by Deepak Kapse, President, City Unit, Shiv Sena. The ground staff of MSEDCL was alert and kept hawk’s eye on the programme. As per MSEDCL, initially the decorator Manohar Bante went as per rules and proceeded to take power connection for arranging mike and music system properly.

However, as the crowd swelled, the contractor allegedly went for a short cut and directly placed a hook on the overhead LT line to tap the power supply illegally. A video of power theft went viral. The MSEDCL staff swung into action and booked the decorator under Section 135 of the Electricity Act 2003. Also they recovered Rs 9760 as fine for power theft from the decorator.

Earlier also in the previous programme of Shiv Sena, the power was illegally tapped from overhead LT line. That time, senior leader Sanjay Raut was the guest and the programme was held in the North Nagpur area.

