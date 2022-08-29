Chronic Kidney Disease in Children: Diagnostic Tests and Management

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a serious condition where the kidney is permanently out of order. The functioning level of the kidneys reduces considerably in due course of time. This disease presents symptoms, risks and complications depending on the paediatric age. This disease is also called chronic renal failure or chronic renal disease. Detecting CKD at a young age affects the overall health, growth and lifestyle of a child.

Causes of CKD in children

Improper organ development

It is not common among children to develop this disease. CKD can develop due to the malformation of the kidneys. Improper development of this organ can result in improper functioning and renal failure.

Nephrotic syndromes

Nephrologists also suggest that CKD can be the result of nephrotic syndromes, a set of symptoms along with the development of abnormal levels of albumin and protein in the system.

Scar tissue development

In some cases, such syndromes can lead to the formation of a serious condition known as Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). It depicts the scarring of tissues at the nephrotic level that worsen in due course of time. These scar tissues will not let the kidneys function properly and can result in the development of CKD.

Autoimmune disease

The development of Lupus nephritis where the auto-antibodies affect the structures of the kidney can result in the malfunctioning of these organs. It eventually causes kidney inflammation resulting in the detection of blood and protein in the urine.

Cancer

Wilm’s tumour is a rare kidney cancer that can cause kidney failure in kids. It is also known as nephroblastoma. It is less common among kids aged more than 5 years. Renal cell carcinoma can also be the reason behind this disease.

Effects of medications

It can also happen as a side effect from the medicines consumed to cure another disease. For instance, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can cause kidney damage.

Symptoms of CKD in adolescent patients

Kidneys are very resilient organs built to function even in the worst conditions. They will not show reflect any symptoms until they are on the verge of failure. It is even harder to detect kidney failure among kids.

The early stages are highly asymptomatic. The symptoms are quite general and often misunderstood by the parents. This is why the disease can worsen if not detected and treated. Here is a list of the common symptoms that can lead to the early detection of CKD in children.

Excess fatigue showing quick loss of energy

Appetite loss

Restless leg syndrome

Sleeping issues

Fever for no reasons

Anaemia

Pallor or unhealthy pale appearance

Chronic nausea

Headache caused by high blood pressure

When the disease progresses at a considerable level, these symptoms may appear.

Puffing ankles and feet

Puffing around the eyes

Frequent urination

Prolonged bedwetting among children aged more than 5 years

Stunted growth when compared to other children falling in the same age group

Diagnosing CKD with proper tests

It is important to diagnose CKD at a very early stage to ensure its proper treatment. Only assigned medical tests can showcase the abnormalities in the system. Hence, the best way to diagnose apart from checking the symptoms is a list of tests mentioned below.

Kidney function test

Kidney function tests reveal the creatinine level, cholesterol level, glomerular filtration rate, albumin level, etc. If the results are within the normal range, there is nothing to worry about.

Diagnostic tests

Urinalysis can be done as a standard check-up procedure. This is done to check for protein strands present in urine. The abnormal blood pressure can also be a reason to worry. In these tests, if any nephrotic syndrome is detected, physicians will take necessary measures to diagnose CKD.

Problems linked to adolescent CKD

CKD – Mineral Bone Disorder (MBD)

The abnormal levels of phosphorus, calcium, Vitamin D metabolism, and parathyroid hormone cause abnormality in bone histology, bone strength, linear growth, and soft tissue calcification. It results in stunted growth and brittle bone formation.

Growth impairment

Due to dietary restrictions and improper calcium absorption, growth impairment in the child occurs. It occurs due to metabolic acidosis, malnutrition, anaemia, electrolyte abnormalities, etc.

Cardiovascular complications

The early course of renal failure can cause cardiovascular issues. These issues generally increase the mortality rate.

Treatment and maintenance of CKD

After diagnosing CKD with a KFT blood test, an adolescent patient needs to kidney transplant. There is no cure for CKD as the organs get severely damaged from this progressive disease. When diagnosed early, the progression can be slowed down.

Regular dialysis and dietary restrictions can give a child normal life. However, the reduction of protein intake can cause stunted growth, weakness and other abnormalities. The intake of water is monitored. Hence, regular KFT tests and diet plans are mandatory.