Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Dec 2nd, 2019
Business News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

MSME-DI Nagpur organized Credit Facilitation

Nagpur: Recently, MSME-DI Nagpur organized Credit Facilitation (Loan Meta) along with Canara Bank, State Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, central bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank, Bank of Maharashtra etc. Now a day’s banks play a very important role in entrepreneurship development by providing loans (finance) to prospective as well as existing entrepreneurs. They provide working capital for expansion of their business. The programme was organized to develop a link between bankers and entrepreneurs. The programme was organized with the objective to allow the entrepreneurs and bankers to have one to one interaction and get acquainted with the schemes and processes of banks for credit loan.

The objective of CLCS component of CLC-TUs is to facilitate technology to MSEs through institutional finance for induction well established and proven technologies in the specific sub-sector/products approved under the scheme. Shri P.M.Parlewar, Director,MSME-DI Nagpur presided over the programme. Shri K. Mohapatra, Canara Bank, Shri B.Ashok Kumar, SBI, Shri Sunil Arora, PNB, Shri Mahadev Chandrikapure, Bank of India, Shri V.R.Sirsath, Dy.Director, MSME-DI were present on the dais.

While addressing the entrepreneurs present, Shri P.M.Parlewar, Director, MSME-DI explained the objective of organizing the Loan Mela. He said this is a new initiative which provides great opportunity to the existing and prospective entrepreneurs to interact with the bankers and get acquainted with the formalities and process of the banks for getting loan. He explained that Ministry of MSME is operating various schemes for technology upgradation of MSMEs. The CLCS component of CLCS-TU scheme aims at facilitating technology upgradation by providing 15% capital subsidy to MSE units. He said the CLCSS scheme would be crucial in raising MSME contribution to gross domestic product from the current 29 per cent to 50 per cent, in addition to increasing exports from the sector to 50 per cent from 40 per cent now..The scheme provides an upfront subsidy of 15 per cent on institutional credit up to Rs 1 crore for MSMEs in the specified 51 sub-sectors. He appealed to all the entrepreneurs present to get acquainted with the documentation procedure of the banks and benefit from the programme.

Dr. V.R.Sirsath, Dy.Director, MSME-DI in his welcome address, explained about the programme in brief and also spoke about the various schemes of Ministry of MSME for the existing and prospective entrepreneurs.

The participants interacted with the bankers present on large number on one to one basis and got acquainted with the procedure and formalities of banks for getting loan. The bankers said that credentials and record is taken into consideration by the banks. Separate counters were provided to the bankers and the participants interacted with them on one to one basis. Solutions were provided to the problems of the existing and prospective entrepreneurs. The programme was co-ordianted by Shri Y.B.Baghel, Asstt.Director, MSME-DI Nagpur who also proposed vote of thanks. Around 40 nos. of entrepreneurs attended the loan Mela.

Happening Nagpur
Anisha sharma qualifies for the miss universe 2020, selections to be held at mumbai
Anisha sharma qualifies for the miss universe 2020, selections to be held at mumbai
Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’
Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’
Nagpur Crime News
Hooligans deal fists and blows to 2 youths in Ambazari, break teeth
Hooligans deal fists and blows to 2 youths in Ambazari, break teeth
Nagpur’s Akku Yadav case turns rage after Hyd rape-murder
Nagpur’s Akku Yadav case turns rage after Hyd rape-murder
Maharashtra News
डॉ. नितीन राऊत यांची दीक्षाभूमीला भेट
डॉ. नितीन राऊत यांची दीक्षाभूमीला भेट
‘ओंकार स्वरूपातून” सुरेश वाडकरांनी पेटविली भक्तिज्योत
‘ओंकार स्वरूपातून” सुरेश वाडकरांनी पेटविली भक्तिज्योत
Hindi News
करनाला विहार को प्लास्टिक मुक्त करने में वन विभाग सफल
करनाला विहार को प्लास्टिक मुक्त करने में वन विभाग सफल
महिला यात्री ने प्लेटफार्म पर दिया बच्ची को जन्म, आरपीएफ ने भेजा हॉस्पिटल
महिला यात्री ने प्लेटफार्म पर दिया बच्ची को जन्म, आरपीएफ ने भेजा हॉस्पिटल
Trending News
Nagpur’s Akku Yadav case turns rage after Hyd rape-murder
Nagpur’s Akku Yadav case turns rage after Hyd rape-murder
CM Uddhav orders review of bullet train project
CM Uddhav orders review of bullet train project
Featured News
Rubbish! Fadnavis on Hegde’s fund transfer claim
Rubbish! Fadnavis on Hegde’s fund transfer claim
Will come back, says LoP Fadnavis after Uddhav’s jibe
Will come back, says LoP Fadnavis after Uddhav’s jibe
Trending In Nagpur
डॉ. नितीन राऊत यांची दीक्षाभूमीला भेट
डॉ. नितीन राऊत यांची दीक्षाभूमीला भेट
महिला यात्री ने प्लेटफार्म पर दिया बच्ची को जन्म, आरपीएफ ने भेजा हॉस्पिटल
महिला यात्री ने प्लेटफार्म पर दिया बच्ची को जन्म, आरपीएफ ने भेजा हॉस्पिटल
‘ओंकार स्वरूपातून” सुरेश वाडकरांनी पेटविली भक्तिज्योत
‘ओंकार स्वरूपातून” सुरेश वाडकरांनी पेटविली भक्तिज्योत
Dhiran Kanya Vidyalaya skids off road near Butibori, none hurt
Dhiran Kanya Vidyalaya skids off road near Butibori, none hurt
Hooligans deal fists and blows to 2 youths in Ambazari, break teeth
Hooligans deal fists and blows to 2 youths in Ambazari, break teeth
महापोर्टल के सर्वर एरर और परीक्षा केंद्र की लापरवाही के कारण 150 परीक्षार्थी नहीं दे पाए परीक्षा
महापोर्टल के सर्वर एरर और परीक्षा केंद्र की लापरवाही के कारण 150 परीक्षार्थी नहीं दे पाए परीक्षा
फडणवीस सरकार ने महाराष्ट्र को कर्ज में धकेला – डॉ. नितिन राऊत
फडणवीस सरकार ने महाराष्ट्र को कर्ज में धकेला – डॉ. नितिन राऊत
Truck crushes man to death at Kalamna market yard
Truck crushes man to death at Kalamna market yard
ST Bus knocks 65-year-old man dead in Kotwali
ST Bus knocks 65-year-old man dead in Kotwali
Ponzi scheme back to lure Nagpur, this time in ‘strawberry flavor’
Ponzi scheme back to lure Nagpur, this time in ‘strawberry flavor’
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145