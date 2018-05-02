Hooligans deal fists and blows to 2 youths in Ambazari, break teeth

Nagpur: Ambazari police have rounded up two men allegedly for thrashing two youths with wooden sticks in Shankar Nagar on Sunday evening. The accused men reportedly picked a fight over petty issue and also broke two teeth of the complainant Rahul Panju Totwani.

Cops have booked the accused Akash Dagor and Rahul Kanojiya under Sections 326, 324, 323, 34 of the IPC and placed them under arrest.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Ambazari Police Inspector (PI) Vijay Kare informed Totwani along with his friend Ankush Govind Gupta (22) had gone to grab some evening snacks at Shankar Nagar when incident occurred.

“Totwani and Gupta approached Shankar Nagar based food stall at around 5 pm. Owing to Sunday evening the place was crowded. Following which Totwani shared a minor argument over a little push with the accused Dagor and Kanojiya. Subsequently, minor argument turned ugly after the duo started hurling abuses at each other. In the fit of rage the accused duo then picked up the wooden sticks and started beating Totwani black and blue and also knocked his two teeth out. However, when Gupta came to intervene into the matter, the accused duo also manhandled him,” said the PI.