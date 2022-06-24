Healthy move: Mini ICU, pharmacy opened at Nagpur Railway Station

Advertisement

Initiative by New Era Hospital, passengers to get 24X7 emergency medical service



Nagpur: The Central Railway with the help of New Era Hospital and Research Institute started a 24X7 Emergency Medical Service (EMR) and a pharmacy at Nagpur Railway Station on Thursday.

The Emergency Medical Service was formally dedicated by Richa Khare, Divisional Railway Manager , in presence of Vijay Darda, Chairman, Lokmat Media Group, Amitesh Kumar, Police Commissioner, Nagpur, Radhakrishnan B, NMC Municipal Commissioner NMC, Jay Singh, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, P.S. Khairkar Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Admin), Dr. Champak Biswas Chief Medical Superintendent, Krishnath Patil, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, New Era Director Dr Anand Sancheti, Dr Nilesh Agrawal, Dr Nidhish Mishra, and other senior Railway officers, and union members.